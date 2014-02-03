4 Big Economic Datapoints Are Coming Out Today

REUTERS/Pawel Kopczysnki A trader is pictured at his desk in front of the DAX board at the Frankfurt stock exchange September 13, 2011

Heads up!

It’s going to be a busy day for the US economy.

Via Calculated Risk, here are the big events happening today

• All day, Light vehicle sales for January. The consensus is for light vehicle sales to increase to 15.7 million SAAR in January (Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate) from 15.3 million SAAR in December. • At 9:00 AM ET, the Markit US PMI Manufacturing Index for January. The consensus is for a decrease to 53.9 from 55.0 in December. • At 10:00 AM, the ISM Manufacturing Index for January. The consensus is for a decrease to 56.0 from 57.0 in December. The ISM manufacturing index indicated expansion in December at 57.0%. The employment index was at 56.9%, and the new orders index was at 64.2%. • Also at 10:00 AM, Construction Spending for December. The consensus is for no change in construction spending.

We’ll be covering all the data here LIVE at Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.