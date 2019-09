Obama is surging in the polls, but it’s not the “Clinton Speech” that did it.



The stock market hit multi-year highs, and the ECB just delievered a gamechanger on Europe.

And that’s list to this from Gallup…

Photo: Gallup

Read the full Gallup results here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.