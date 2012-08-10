The US Drought Continues To Get Worse Where It Hurts Most

Drought conditions continue to worsen in the Plains states, which are key producers of corn and soybean crops, AP reports.



The amount of land experiencing drought conditions dropped a little more than 1 percentage point to 78.14 per cent, but the land suffering extreme or exceptional drought rose nearly 2 percentage points to 24.14 per cent, according to the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The amount of land in Iowa – the nation’s biggest producer of corn and soybean – facing extreme or exceptional drought more than doubled in the last week, rising from 30.74 per cent last week to 69.14 per cent as of Tuesday.

Photo: NOAA

