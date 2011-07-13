U.S. Drones Kill 45 In Pakistan; 2nd Highest Death Toll Ever

Photo: Wikimedia Creative Commons

Unmanned U.S. drones in Pakistan have killed at least 45 suspected insurgents in several separate attacks in the last 24 hours—the second-highest daily death toll since the drone warfare campaign began in 2004, Reuters reports.The drone strikes came just a day after the U.S. suspended $800 million of military aid to Pakistan, citing “difficulties” in the relationship.



The U.S. has complained recently about strongly suspected ties between the Pakistani military-security establishment and the same Islamic militants the U.S. has been paying Pakistan to fight.

Pakistan, in turn, has complained strongly—and increasingly, since the May 2nd U.S. raid that killed Osama bin Laden—about the American drone attacks, which they say violate Pakistani sovereignty, though they have supported them in the past.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.