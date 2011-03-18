US Drone Strikes Kill 40 In Pakistan, New Report Suggests Many Were Civilians

Photo: AP

US drone strikes in North Waziristan, Pakistan have killed 40 people according to the BBC. The attacks involved 4 missiles from two drones and took place near the Afghan-border an Al-Qaeda and Taliban stronghold.While initial reports said militants had been killed in the attack, local officials have now been reported the death of many civilians who were attending a tribal meeting.



First it was suggested that the militants killed were linked to local Taliban commander Hafiz Gul Bahadur, who dominates the town of Datta Khel a town about 10 miles east of North Waziristan’s main town, Miranshah, according to Bloomberg. There is limited media access in the area however and reports remain unclear.

There have been over a 100 raids in the area since 2010 and this has been the deadliest attack in the region since 2006 when the Pakistani military destroyed a religious school in the region.

Anti-US sentiment has been on the rise since CIA operative Raymond Davis was accused of killing two men in Lahore earlier this year. The latest drone attack is likely to fuel Pakistani anger.

