US Drone Strikes Kill 15 In Pakistan

Photo: AP

The US war on “militants” in Pakistan continues unabated. Suspected CIA drones killed 15 people in a fierce missile attack on the Haqqani network, which has claimed responsibility for bombings in Pakistan and which regularly attacks NATO forces in Afghanistan. The Washington Post reports:CIA drone strikes in the past year frequently have struck North Waziristan, a stewpot of Islamist militant groups that the United States has long pressured Pakistan’s army to cleanse.



Friday’s strikes — the first since the U.S. helicopter raid on the compound of Osama bin Laden in northwest Pakistan on Monday — are likely to further stoke tensions between the two allies. On Thursday, Pakistan’s military, which has been assailed for failing to find bin Laden in a military town, criticised the bin Laden raid as a violation of the nation’s sovereignty. It warned that future such operations would prompt Pakistan to reconsider its alliance with the United States.

The CIA had no comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.