REPORT: US Drone Responsible For Initially Hitting Qaddafi Convoy

NBC’s Ann Curry just tweeted that “US officials tell NBC News a US Predator drone fired a hellfire missile at convoy carrying Khadafy, who was then captured by rebels.”



How Qaddafi was killed today is still not entirely clear.

Currently the New York Times is reporting that “conflicting accounts quickly emerged about whether Colonel Qaddafi was executed by his captors, died from gunshot wounds sustained in a firefight, was mortally wounded in a NATO bomb blast or bled to death in an ambulance.”

If it does turn out to be a U.S. drone it would allow Obama to take that much more credit for the death heading into next year’s election.

