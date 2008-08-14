US Drivers Prove They Can Cut Back: Drove 4.7% Fewer Miles in June

As gas prices peaked in June, Americans responded by significantly dropping their consumption. According to the Federal Highway Administration:



12.2 billion fewer miles were driven in June than in the same month a year ago

The 4.7% decline was the biggest monthly driving drop since the downward trend began last November

between November 2007 and June 2008, Americans drove 53.2 billion fewer miles than they did over the same period one year ago

motorists consumed 400 million fewer gallons of gasoline and 318 million fewer gallons of diesel fuel in Q1 2008 vs. Q1 2007

highway repairs and construction projects, which are financed by the gas tax, will likely need to find another source of funding going forward

The previous months saw these year-over-year declines:

November 2007: -0.5%

December 2007: -3.9%

January 2008: -1.7%

February: -0.4%

March: -4.3%

April: -1.8%

May: -3.7%

June: -4.7%

The most interesting monthly comparisons are on the horizon. The demand destruction will surely continue, but now that summer is winding down and gas prices have dipped below $4, will it still be at a record pace?



