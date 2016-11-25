The dollar is weaker

Elena Holodny
Markets Insider

The dollar is weaker against the majors, though Friday’s decline is relatively small.

The US dollar index is down by 0.3% at 101.44 as of 7:46 a.m. ET.

The two main “forces” propping up the greenback — increased US interest rates and the “anticipation that the populist-nationalist rise will be expressed shortly in Europe” — are still intact, says Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy, at Brown Brothers Harriman.

The US stock market will be open on Friday until 1 p.m. ET., and the bond market will be open until 2 p.m. ET.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 7:34 a.m. ET:

  • The Japanese yen is up by 0.4% at 112.91 per dollar. Earlier, data showed that Japan’s headline CPI reading rose to 0.1% year-over-year in October, compared to the prior reading of -0.5%. However, the “core” CPI came in at -0.4%; this figure has been in the negative for eight months.
  • The euro is up by 0.4% at 1.0591 against the dollar.
  • The Russian ruble is down by 0.2% at 64.5929 per dollar, while Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is down by 1.2% at $48.41 per barrel.
  • The British pound is little changed at 1.2437 against the dollar after the UK’s GDP growth came in at 0.5% in the third quarter, as expected.

