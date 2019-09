The U.S. dollar spikes higher ahead of today’s market open. We’re now approaching a good week and a half of dollar gains with nearly a 4% move since December 4th.



That’s a huge move for any manufacturing company running on 10% margins. It’s also nasty for anyone operating on 50:1 leverage as many currency traders do.

