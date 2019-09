US Dollar Index

Photo: MarketWatch

Investors worldwide are spilling out of risk assets and piling into safehavens. The 10-yr Treasury Note is at 1.76%. The 30-yr Treasury Bond is yielding just 2.78%.The US Dollar Index (.DXY) has soared to its highest level since February.



