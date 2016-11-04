The dollar jumps after the jobs report

The dollar jumped into the green after the final jobs report before the November 8 election.

The US dollar index is up by 0.2% at 97.34 around 8:44 a.m. ET.

The latest jobs report showed that the US economy added 161,000 jobs in October, fewer than expected, while unemployment rate came in at 4.9%.

On the positive side, however, wage growth was stronger than expected. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4% month-on-month (0.3% forecast) and 2.8% year-on-year (2.6% estimated.)

Check out the full jobs report run-down here.

NOW WATCH: Animated map shows where your bottled water actually comes from



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.