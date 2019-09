Photo: FinViz

Dovish comments comes from Fed officials have everyone thinking more easing is coming.This has been bad news for the dollar.



After starting the day just above 79.80, the dollar index has sunk to 79.41 quickly. A drop from 79.65 to the current 79.41 happened in mere minutes.

Don’t Miss Our Chart Of The Day >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.