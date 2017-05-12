The US dollar is dipping

The dollar tumbled after a slew of US data.
The US dollar index is down by 0.3% at 99.34 as of 8:51 a.m. ET.
Earlier, US retail sales came in weaker than expected.
Sales rose by 0.4% month-over-month in April, below expectations of 0.6%. Excluding gas and autos, sales rose by 0.3%, below the anticipated 0.4% uptick.
Moreover, US consumer prices rebounded as the cost of gasoline rose. The consumer price index, a basket of consumer goods that reflects price changes, rose 0.2% from March.
As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 9:03 a.m. ET:
- The euro is up by 0.5% at 1.0914 against the dollar after data showed German GDP rose by 0.6% in the first quarter, in line with expectations, and German CPI held flat for April, also in line with expectations.
- The Russian ruble is little changed at 57.0522 per dollar, while Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is up by 0.4% at $US50.97 per barrel.
- The Japanese yen is higher by 0.5% at 113.37 per dollar.
- The British pound is little changed at 1.2885 against the dollar
More from Elena Holodny:
- Here come retail sales…
- Here’s how US trade policy has changed over the last century
- This chart shows how America stacks up in trade with everyone in the world
- Initial jobless claims unexpectedly drop
- The kiwi plunges as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cuts its inflation outlook
NOW WATCH: The Marine Corps is testing a machine gun-wielding robot controlled with just a tablet and a joystick
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.