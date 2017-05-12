The US dollar is dipping

The dollar tumbled after a slew of US data.

The US dollar index is down by 0.3% at 99.34 as of 8:51 a.m. ET.

Earlier, US retail sales came in weaker than expected.

Sales rose by 0.4% month-over-month in April, below expectations of 0.6%. Excluding gas and autos, sales rose by 0.3%, below the anticipated 0.4% uptick.

Moreover, US consumer prices rebounded as the cost of gasoline rose. The consumer price index, a basket of consumer goods that reflects price changes, rose 0.2% from March.

As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 9:03 a.m. ET:

The euro is up by 0.5% at 1.0914 against the dollar after data showed German GDP rose by 0.6% in the first quarter, in line with expectations, and German CPI held flat for April, also in line with expectations.

The Russian ruble is little changed at 57.0522 per dollar, while Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is up by 0.4% at $US50.97 per barrel.

The Japanese yen is higher by 0.5% at 113.37 per dollar.

The British pound is little changed at 1.2885 against the dollar

