The dollar spikes after a bunch of strong data

Elena Holodny

The dollar just spiked after a bunch of strong data.

The US dollar index is up by 0.4% at 101.69 as of 8:43 a.m. ET.

Minutes earlier, the US saw a bunch of strong data including:

Below, the jump in the dollar:

Screen Shot 2017 02 15 at 8.43.27 AMInvesting.com

