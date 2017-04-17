The US dollar is dipping

The US dollar is lower on Monday.
The index is down by 0.4% at 100.20 as of 8:33 a.m. ET.
Friday saw some soft data coming out stateside. Core CPI fell by 0.1% in March, marking the first drop since January 2010.
Moreover, retail sales eased for a second straight month in March, falling 0.2% year-over-year, according to the Commerce Department.
The disappointing data has pushed back Fed rate hike expectations. World Interest Rate Probability data provided by Bloomberg shows a 47% chance the Fed hikes in June, down from 66.5% one week ago.
As for the rest of the world, here’s the scoreboard as of 8:15 a.m. ET:
- The Turkish lira is up by 2.5% at 3.6533 per dollar following the constitutional referendum on Sunday. “…the slender margin of victory falls well short of the mandate [President Erdogan] was hoping for, and raises more questions than it provides answers for financial markets,” Neil Shearing, Chief EM economist at Capital Economics, wrote on Sunday.
- The South Korean won closed little changed at 1,137.45 per dollar as political tensions remain elevated.
- The Russian ruble is up by 0.5% at 56.0923 per dollar, while Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is down by 0.2% at $US55.80 per barrel.
- The Japanese yen is stronger by 0.2% at 108.43 per dollar.
NOW WATCH: People on Twitter are roasting United Airlines after a passenger was forcibly dragged off a plane
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.