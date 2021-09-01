Top US diplomat in Afghanistan tested positive for COVID-19 after evacuating Kabul

The US embassy in Kabul is shredding documents and disposing of American flags over fears the building could soon be overrun by the Taliban. Rahmat Gul/ Associated Press

Ross Wilson, who was serving as America’s chargé d’affaires in Afghanistan, recently tested positive for COVID-19 following the frantic US evacuation from Kabul, Politico reported on Wednesday.

Wilson went from the embassy to Kabul’s airport on August 15 and spent the last few weeks assisting in the evacuation process to help get Americans, allies, and vulnerable Afghans out of the country after it fell to the Taliban, the report said. He left Kabul on the last military flight out of the country.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.