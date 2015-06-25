12 incredible US destinations that haven't been discovered by tourists

Besides its more well-known locations, the United States is home to stunning sites that offer an escape from the masses.

A recent Quora thread discussed unique places in the United States that aren’t frequently visited by tourists.

From the picturesque False Kiva in Utah’s Canyonlands National Park, whose exact destination remains a secret, to the crystal-blue Havasupai Falls in Grand Canyon National Park, here are 12 US destinations that you can explore without a massive crowd.

