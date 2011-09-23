U.S. Delegation Walks Out On Ahmadinejad's Speech At UN

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad

Photo: AP

Reuters reports that the American delegation at the United Nations just walked out during a speech by Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.During his address, Ahmadinejad launched into a tirade against Western nations, as he has done in previous addresses at the U.N. The American delegation walked out last year as well.



Ahmadinejad blamed The United States and other Western countries for causing a global financial crisis, and for perpetuating imperialism. And, as he has done in the past, he said the U.S. threatens military action and harsh sanctions against anyone who questions the Holocaust or the September 11 attacks.

In addition, Ahmadinejad questioned why U.S. troops did not take Osama bin Laden alive and put him on trial.

According to reports, several other delegations also walked out during the address.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.