Obama Isn't Sending Top Officials To Russia For The Olympics -- But He Is Sending Lesbians

AP Billie Jean King, shown here testifying before a Senate subcommittee in 1973, will represent the U.S. at the opening ceremonies for the 22nd Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia.

The Obama Administration has announced the U.S. delegations to the opening and closing ceremonies of the 22nd Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia.

Amid an environment of rising anti-gay sentiment and political persecution in Russia, the U.S. will be represented by two out lesbian athletes: tennis legend Billie Jean King at the opening ceremonies, and women’s ice hockey medalist Caitlin Cahow at the closing ceremonies.

But the political representatives in the delegations will be lower-profile than usual. Janet Napolitano, President of the University of California, will lead the U.S. delegation to the opening ceremonies. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns will lead the delegation to the closing ceremony.

U.S.-Russia relations are tense over a number of issues, including the passage of anti-gay laws in Russia and Russia’s grant of asylum to NSA leaker Edward Snowden, which may be why the political delegation is not as high-powered as those to other recent winter Olympic games.

For comparison, in 2010, Vice President Joe Biden led the delegation to the opening ceremonies of the 21st Winter Olympic Games, held in Vancouver, Canada. Napolitano (then serving as Secretary of Homeland Security) led the closing ceremony delegation that year, joined by Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius and then-U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice.

First Lady Laura Bush and ex-New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani led the opening and closing ceremony delegations, respectively, to the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy.

In addition to King, this year’s opening ceremony delegation will also include figure skater Brian Boitano. Boitano, who won an Olympic gold medal in 1988, recently starred in a Food Network show about his life as a single man entertaining his friends at his home in San Francisco.

The full delegations are listed below:

Presidential Delegation to the Opening Ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games The Opening Ceremony of the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russian Federation will be held on February 7, 2014. The delegation will attend athletic events, meet with U.S. athletes, and attend the Opening Ceremony. The Honorable Janet A. Napolitano, President of the University of California, will lead the delegation. The Honorable Michael A. McFaul, United States Ambassador to the Russian Federation. The Honorable Robert L. Nabors, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy. The Honorable Billie Jean King, Member of the President’s Council on Fitness, Sports and Nutrition, Member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Mr. Brian A. Boitano, Olympic gold medalist, figure skating. Presidential Delegation to the Closing Ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games The Closing Ceremony of the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russian Federation will be held on February 23, 2014. The delegation will attend athletic events, meet with U.S. athletes, and attend the Closing Ceremony. The Honorable William J. Burns, Deputy Secretary of State, will lead the delegation. The Honorable Michael A. McFaul, United States Ambassador to the Russian Federation. Ms. Bonnie Blair, five-time Olympic gold medalist and one-time bronze medalist, speed skating. Ms. Caitlin Cahow, Olympic silver medalist and bronze medalist, women’s ice hockey. Dr. Eric Heiden, five-time Olympic gold medalist, speed skating.

