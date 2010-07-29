Drip By Drip We're Being Chinese Water-Tortured By U.S. Deflation Data

Today’s release on manufacturing activity by the Richmond Fed is pretty ghastly, as you would expect given that the effects of fiscal stimulus are now wearing off at accelerating pace – before the happy handover to the private sector is safely consummated – and given that the structural East-West imbalances that lay behind the global crisis are getting worse again.



The expectations index for the US 5th District is crumbling:

