Here's How You Can Make A Fortune Off Of U.S. defence Spending

Gregory White
defence Econ

Just last week, the government of Afghanistan announced that they were sitting on a pile of rare earth metals worth $3 trillion. Prior to that, it had been reported that Afghanistan had $1 trillion in rare earth metals. Whether you believe the high end, low end, or neither the investment opportunities are somewhat obvious.

But it’s not just about the metals themselves, it’s about the massive defence industry that will ensure their extraction. And that investment opportunity has been taken advantage of since the beginning of this century, when the war in Afghanistan began, soon to be followed by the war in Iraq.

We have some charts detailing the growth of the defence industry, and the opportunities in Afghanistan.

defence spending growth has led to...

Source: The centre for Strategic and International Studies via Public Intelligence

a massive growth in defence stocks.

Source: The centre for Strategic and International Studies via Public Intelligence

Professional services may offer great opportunities.

Source: The centre for Strategic and International Studies via Public Intelligence

defence stocks have outperformed the larger S&P 500...

Source: The centre for Strategic and International Studies via Public Intelligence

and industrials.

Source: The centre for Strategic and International Studies via Public Intelligence

Opportunity to build an economy in Afghanistan is present.

Source: DoD via Public Intelligence

And it has the minerals that might make it worth it.

Source: DoD via Public Intelligence

Fuel opportunities are fewer, but still present.

Source: DoD via Public Intelligence

But minerals are massive, no matter how you slice it.

Source: DoD via Public Intelligence

