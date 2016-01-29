This graphic shows how the US defence budget dwarfs the rest of the world's

Even as the US continues to try draw down its military engagements and spending, the country’s military spending remains nearly three times as large as the world’s second largest defence spender.

The following graphic from Bank of America and Merril Lynch’s Transforming World Atlas from August 2015 shows just how huge the US’s defence budget is compared to the rest of the world.

The US spends more than the next 15 countries combined on its defence budget. China is the only nation approaching the US’s defence budget, at $216 billion to the US’s $610 billion budget.

The US’ military budget is reflected in the country’s assumed international responsibilities. The US is the leading economic and military power in NATO.

As such, the US made up approximately 2/3s of NATO’s entire defence budget despite the presence of an additional 27 countries in the organisation.

