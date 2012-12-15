WOW: US FLASH PMI UNEXPECTEDLY SURGES

Photo: Eddy Van 3000 via Flickr
The headline reading surged to 54.2 from 52.4 in November.
Economists were expecting a decline to 51.8.
Any reading above 50 signals expansion.
Here are the key points from Markit:
- PMI rises to eight-month high and signals solid improvement in business conditions
- Strongest rates of output and new order growth since April
- Solid rate of job creation
- Input price inflation remains sharp
Here’s a breakdown of the subindices:
Photo: Markit
Here’s a historical look:
Photo: Markit
Manufacturers have come under pressure as the fiscal cliff has cause purchasing managers to hold back amid the uncertainty.
Today’s report is welcome news.
The final November PMI came in at 52.8.
