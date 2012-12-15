WOW: US FLASH PMI UNEXPECTEDLY SURGES

Photo: Eddy Van 3000 via Flickr

The Markit US Flash PMI report is out and it’s a big beat.Click Here For Updates >



The headline reading surged to 54.2 from 52.4 in November.

Economists were expecting a decline to 51.8.

Any reading above 50 signals expansion.

Here are the key points from Markit:

PMI rises to eight-month high and signals solid improvement in business conditions

Strongest rates of output and new order growth since April

Solid rate of job creation

Input price inflation remains sharp

Here’s a breakdown of the subindices:

Photo: Markit

Here’s a historical look:

Photo: Markit

Manufacturers have come under pressure as the fiscal cliff has cause purchasing managers to hold back amid the uncertainty.

Today’s report is welcome news.

The final November PMI came in at 52.8.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.