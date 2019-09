Duquesne professor Antony Davies explains, with the aid of a bar graph, how total US debt and unfunded obligations exceed World GDP:



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

And Click Here To Find Out How The US Will Spend $3.7 Trillion In 2012 >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.