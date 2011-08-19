Reminder: Here's Who REALLY Owns The US Debt

Photo: www.flickr.com

The meme of China the moneylender is proving to be a salient political tool in Washington. Scaremongering about China owning this country is popping up on the left and the right.The Chinese buy our bonds to keep their currency down and exports from China cheap. Some see this as a reason for the credit bubble of the mid-late 2000s as well.



Yes, China and other foreign countries own a great deal of US government debt, but the lion’s share of the government’s liabilities is owed to other Americans. Very often, the government owes itself.

