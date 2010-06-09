Sorry, U.S. Federal Debt Is NOT Approaching 100% Of GDP Anytime Soon

The U.S. government’s net debt is not about to reach 100% of GDP. Hysteria about the U.S. debt/GDP ratio breaking 100% is due to a misconception regarding which figure to calculate Federal debt. You can’t count money the Federal government owed to itself:



Calafia Beach Pundit:

As much as I abhor Washington’s utter disregard for fiscal sanity, we are still a long way from seeing federal debt exceed GDP. Those who claim we are close are exaggerating, because they use “Total Debt Outstanding,” which happens to include $4.5 trillion of “Intragovernmental Holdings,” otherwise known as debt that we owe to ourselves (e.g., Treasury securities held by the Social Security Administration). That is not really debt, it is just a promise that one arm of the government will deliver money to another arm. The proper amount of current federal debt, which can be found here, is “Debt Held by the Public,” which is just under $8.6 trillion today. That is debt that our federal government is obligated to pay to individuals and institutions both here and abroad.

The result is that while U.S. debt to GDP has been rising at a worrisome and unsustainable rate, debt/GDP will only be 60% by the end of 2010 according to CBP. Note Scott Grannis of Calafia Beach Pundit is a retired economist who used to work at Western Asset Management.

If you have $800 of credit card debt, with $500 in your savings account at the same time, your net debt position in aggregate is just $300. Corporate accounting follows similar rules, when you look at a company’s consolidated debt position, you don’t count inter-company obligations, which net out.

It’s going to be rising fairly rapidly, of course, especially if federal spending is not checked and the economy experiences a weak, “new normal” recovery, as most seem to expect. But still it’s not likely to exceed 100% of GDP for at least 4-5 years, and even then it won’t be anywhere near the levels that have existed in Japan for many years already.

This doesn’t argue for complacency, but rather sanity. There is no imminent crisis, the U.S. still has time to correct itself. Let’s make sure it does.

