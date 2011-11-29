The UC Davis English Department Calls For Chancellor's Resignation After Pepper Spray

English chair Scott Simmon

Photo: UC Davis Department of English

Following a disturbing incident of police pepper spraying seated protestors, the UC Davis Department of English has called for the resignation of university chancellor Linda P.B. Katehi. In addition to demanding Katehi’s resignation, the department, chaired by Scott Simmon, called for the university’s police to be disbanded.

Check out the department’s full announcement below.

Also see a play-by-play of the pepper spray incident >

Photo: UC Davis Department of English

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.