The Two Big Reports That Are Coming Out In The US Today

Via Calculated Risk, here are the two big numbers that are coming out in the US today:



• At 8:30 AM ET: the initial weekly unemployment claims report will be released. The consensus is for claims to increase to 345 thousand from 339 thousand last week.

• Also at 8:30 AM, the Trade Balance report for March from the Census Bureau. The consensus is for the U.S. trade deficit to decrease to $42.4 billion in March from $43.0 billion in February.

Also at 8:30 AM we get the ECB press conference, where Mario Draghi may announce new measures to supply credit to firms in the periphery. So this will make for some big minutes right around them.

