A Lot Of Important US Data Is Coming Out Today

In a few hours, we’ll get a lot of US economic data.



Via Calculated Risk, they are:

Initial Claims at 8:30 AM. Expectations are for a jump back to 340K.

Markit Flash PMI at 9:00 AM. Expected to rise to 55.0.

Existing Homes Sales at 10:00 AM. Consensus is for 5.01 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate.

FHFA Home Price Index at 10:00 AM. A 0.7% increase in prices is existed.

Philly Fed Manufacturing Index at 10:00 AM. Expectations are for -1.5.

