A Lot Of Important US Data Is Coming Out Today

Joe Weisenthal
Bloomberg terminal

In a few hours, we’ll get a lot of US economic data.

Via Calculated Risk, they are:

  • Initial Claims at 8:30 AM. Expectations are for a jump back to 340K.
  • Markit Flash PMI at 9:00 AM. Expected to rise to 55.0.
  • Existing Homes Sales at 10:00 AM. Consensus is for 5.01 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate.
  • FHFA Home Price Index at 10:00 AM. A 0.7% increase in prices is existed.
  • Philly Fed Manufacturing Index at 10:00 AM. Expectations are for -1.5.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.