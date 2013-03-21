A Lot Of Important US Data Is Coming Out Today

In a few hours, we’ll get a lot of US economic data.
Via Calculated Risk, they are:
- Initial Claims at 8:30 AM. Expectations are for a jump back to 340K.
- Markit Flash PMI at 9:00 AM. Expected to rise to 55.0.
- Existing Homes Sales at 10:00 AM. Consensus is for 5.01 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate.
- FHFA Home Price Index at 10:00 AM. A 0.7% increase in prices is existed.
- Philly Fed Manufacturing Index at 10:00 AM. Expectations are for -1.5.
