4 Big Economic Datapoints Are Coming Up Today

Quick heads up. A bunch of economic data is coming up in the US today.

From Calculated Risk:

• All day: Light vehicle sales for March. The consensus is for light vehicle sales to increase to 15.8 million SAAR in March (Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate) from 15.3 million SAAR in February.

• At 9:00 AM ET, the Markit US PMI Manufacturing Index for March.

• At 10:00 AM, the ISM Manufacturing Index for March. The consensus is for an increase to 54.0 from 53.2 in February. The employment index was at 52.3%, and the new orders index was at 54.5%.

• Also at 10:00 AM, Construction Spending for February. The consensus is for a 0.1% increase in construction spending.