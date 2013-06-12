US Cyber Agents Disrupt Publication Of Popular Al Qaeda Magazine

Al Qaeda fanboys and girls out there who checked for their latest edition of the terrorist rag “Inspire” on May 20th got a surprise courtesy of U.S. intelligence operatives.



Ellen Nakashima of the Washington Post writes:

When it appeared online, the text on the second page was garbled and the following 20 pages were blank. The sabotaged version was quickly removed from the online forum that hosted it, according to independent analysts who track jihadi Web sites.

The cover of the magazine allegedly showed “a fighter in a heavy coat, shouldering a rocket-propelled grenade launcher and a Kalashnikov rifle. The title was, “How Did it Come to This?”

Inspire’s (likely embarrassed) moderators eventually replaced it with a version extolling all the virtue of purposely bombing a bunch of innocent people at Boston.

Officials told the Washington Post that their efforts to “destabilize” the magazine actually came as a result of orders from Obama, following the revelation that the bombers learned how to build pressure cooker bombs from Inspire.

Of course the idea of hacking Al Qaeda or extremist groups is not new.

Marine General Richard P. Mills once said of hacking on a tactical level, that “I can tell you that as a commander in Afghanistan in the year 2010, I was able to use my cyber operations against my adversary with great impact,” Mills said. “I was able to get inside his nets, infect his command-and-control, and in fact defend myself against his almost constant incursions to get inside my wire, to affect my operations.”

This means that Obama’s cyber military is potentially capable of more targeted attacks, specified at damaging particular pieces of information or infrastructure.

The magazine Inspire was founded by the now-dead Muslim cleric Anwar Awlaki. The purpose of the magazine was to target young, English speaking (and hopefully for Al Qaeda American-borne) youth to carry out terrorist attacks.

