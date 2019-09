U.S. crude oil inventories just hit an all-time high, according to EIA data this morning.



Stocks grew by 3 million barrels to a 397.6 million barrels. Analysts were expecting a 500k barrel decline,

That’s the most since records began in 1978.

Oil prices spiked on the report but have since come down slightly.

