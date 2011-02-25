U.S. Cracks Down On Domestic Mexican Cartel Cells With Massive Sweep

Photo: AP

U.S. authorities arrested more than 100 suspected drug cartel members Thursday in a nationwide sweep targeting Mexican drug trafficking operations in the United States, the AP reports. The crackdown is in direct response to the death of a U.S. immigration agent at the hands of the Los Zetas cartel in Mexico last week.Federal, state and local law enforcement agents conducted raids in more than 150 locations, including Atlanta, St. Louis, Denver, Detroit, San Antonio, San Diego, Chicago and New Jersey. The authorities seized more than $4.5 million in cash and confiscated 23 pounds of meth, 107 kilos of cocaine, 5 pounds of heroin and 300 pounds of marijuana.



“We are basically going out to disrupt narcotics distribution here in the United States no matter what cartel their allegiance is to,” DEA special agent Carl Pike told the AP. “It would be futile to send a message back to one cartel when they all are just as guilty.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.