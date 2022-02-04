US COVID-19 death toll crosses 900,000, according to Johns Hopkins tracker

A medical worker in full PPE reads a message on a computer screen while with a patient who has covid-19 in a negative pressure room in the ICU ward at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts on January 4, 2022. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

The US COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 900,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

It’s the highest death toll of any nation in the world.

As of Friday, there have been 900,334 deaths caused by the disease.

In December, the Omicron variant became the dominant variant in the country, causing a spike in infections and hospitalizations. The US death toll from COVID-19 is the highest of any country in the world, according to the available data.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that a Pfizer-BioNTech two-shot coronavirus vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years could be available by the end of February.