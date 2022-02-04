Search

US COVID-19 death toll crosses 900,000, according to Johns Hopkins tracker

Azmi Haroun
COVID hospitalizations
A medical worker in full PPE reads a message on a computer screen while with a patient who has covid-19 in a negative pressure room in the ICU ward at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts on January 4, 2022. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images
  • The US COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 900,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
  • It’s the highest death toll of any nation in the world.
  • As of Friday, there have been 900,334 deaths caused by the disease.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the US has surpassed 900,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker.

According to the data, on Friday, the US reached 900,334 deaths caused by the disease.

In December, the Omicron variant became the dominant variant in the country, causing a spike in infections and hospitalizations. The US death toll from COVID-19 is the highest of any country in the world, according to the available data.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that a Pfizer-BioNTech two-shot coronavirus vaccine for children ages 6 months to 5 years could be available by the end of February.

Azmi Haroun
Azmi Haroun