MAP: Where Incomes Have Tumbled Since 2007

Just 94 out of the more than 3,000 counties in America saw statistically significant increases in median household income between 2007 and 2011, according to new Census data.



The gains were concentrated in shale and farm-rich counties in states like North Dakota and Nebraska, the data show.

The greatest losses were concentrated in busted housing markets.

Here is the map showing where they are located (green=increase, purple=decrease):

Photo: Census

