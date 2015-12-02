The last two times this happened, a downturn was around the corner

Sam Ro

From JPMorgan’s Mislav Matejka:

The current deterioration in the credit market is particularly worrying at a time when corporates are becoming more and more dependent on external sources of liquidity. The US corporate financing gap — the difference between cash flow generation and spending on capex and dividends — has turned strongly negative. In the past, when the financing gap went strongly negative, the next downturn was just around the corner.

Corporate financing gapJP Morgan

