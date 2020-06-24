The federal government is ending funding for coronavirus test sites in 5 states as Trump claims the US is testing too much

Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images Private First Class Armon Ramirez from the Texas National Guard is given hand sanitizer after testing people for COVID-19 in the parking lot of Memorial Swimming Pool on May 18, 2020 in El Paso, Texas.

The federal government is ending funding and support for 13 coronavirus testing sites in five states on June 30, Talking Points Memo and CNN reported.

It comes as multiple US states continue to see a spike in new COVID-19 cases.

The decision will hurt Texas especially badly. The state has seven of those testing sites and is currently seeing a record spike in cases.

It comes days after President Donald Trump said he would slow down testing, claiming that widespread testing makes the US outbreak seem worse than those in other countries.

The 13 closing testing sites are located in Texas, Illinois, New Jersey, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. They were set up early on in the outbreak by the federal government to amp up testing capabilities and take some of the burden off local and state governments.

Funding for these test sites expire on June 30, and federal officials have decided not to extend it.

The reports come after President Donald Trump said over the weekend that the US’ high infection rate was a result of widespread testing, and said he had asked officials to start scaling back testing in response.

In a later tweet he added that “cases are going up in the US because we are testing far more than any other country.”

“With smaller testing we would show fewer cases!” Trump tweeted.

Cases are going up in the U.S. because we are testing far more than any other country, and ever expanding. With smaller testing we would show fewer cases! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

While the US has conducted more coronavirus tests than any other country, it lags behind in terms of coronavirus tests per capita. According to Worldometer, countries like Iceland and the UK have tested more people per capita than the US.

Texas will likely be hardest hit by the test-site closures: it is home to seven of the 13 sites being shut. The state has also seen record spikes in cases in recent days.

Rocky Vaz, director of emergency management for the city of Dallas, told Talking Points Memo that he asked for an extension of the testing sites but was turned down.

“They told us very clearly that they are not going to extend it,” Vaz said.

Vaz said the city would probably need to hire private contractors to replace the federal testing sites that are closing in the state.

“The personnel, the site, the tents, the generators, the kits, the lab work, the patient notification, all of that,” Vaz said. “These things cost money.”

