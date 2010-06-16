U.S. Shipments Of The Most Important Commodity Are Surging

Copper is confirming the rebound in U.S. economic activity, with surging U.S. shipments in recent months, after more than a year of declines. As copper is used across a wide variety of applications such as property, electronics, and consumer goods, this is a pretty tangible confirmation of the industrial output rebound we’ve witnessed in the U.S. so far.



Citi’s Alan Heap:

US copper shipments are recovering (Figure 14). March shipments jumped 20% yoy, 12%mum. In Japan the recovery is more pronounced (Figure 16). Merchant premia are picking up, even in Europe.

Even the rather stagnant economy of Japan has shown a copper rebound, perhaps fuelled more by exports than in America’s case.

(Via Citi, Commodity Heap, Alan Heap, 11 June 2010)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.