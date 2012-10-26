New Reports Show The US Paying Dozens Of Afghan Contractors Loyal To The Taliban

A released Taliban prisoner happily shows the 300,000 Afghanis ($10) he got from the International Red Cross.

Photo: AP

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) has found dozens of contractors for the U.S. that are actively supporting the Afghan insurgency, Neil Gordon of the Project On Government Oversight (POGO) reports.SIGAR sent a letter to top U.S. diplomatic, military, and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) officials that re-emphasises its desire to have independent authority to suspend and debar contractors.



In September SIGAR sent Congress a letter containing a list of companies and individuals identified by the Department of Commerce as “providers of material support to persons engaged against U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan.”

In other words, U.S. taxpayer money is funding contractors that are actively funding terrorists who are fighting Americans.

This problem is not new. In July 2011 Karen DeYoung of the Washington Post reported that U.S. taxpayer money had been indirectly funneled to the Taliban under a $2.16 billion transportation contract. In one instance intelligence officials traced $3.3 million from an Afghan National Police commander’s account to insurgents in the form of weapons, explosives and cash.

Gordon notes that besides one $20,000 contract being terminated, all of the contractors and individuals mentioned in the letters “are still eligible to receive U.S. taxpayer money.”

In other news, today SIGAR released a report detailing how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) gave $72.8 million worth of contracts to DynCorp International to build an Afghan Army garrison and DynCorp then constructed buildings that are now cracked in half because of negligence.

Nevertheless, USACE paid DynCorp $70.8 million and released the contractor from all contractual obligations to repair these conditions.

