U.S. consumers are set to spend $32.4 billion in online retail transactions during November and December, comScore projects.



That represents an 11% year-over-year increase from 2009, nearly triple last year’s rate of growth.

Overall, online retailers have raked in over $119 billion from U.S. consumers to date this year.

