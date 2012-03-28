US Consumers Blew Last Year's Pet Spending Out Of The Water

Forget how much we’re blowing on defence spending and our iced coffee habit–Americans are serious about pampering their pets, breaking records last year with $50.8 billion spent on pet care spending alone.



That’s no real surprise, given the fact that U.S. household pet ownership increased 2.1 per cent between 2011 and 2012, according to the American Pet Products Association’s latest spending and data report. We spent about $2 billion less in 2011.

And we’re not just plunking down cash on kibbles and bits alone. While food accounts for the majority of spending, vet expenses aren’t far behind, accounting for 28 per cent of pet spending.

See how GOOD breaks down pet spending in the U.S. in the infographic below:

Photo: GOOD

