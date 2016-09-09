Consumer credit rises more than expected in July

US consumer credit balances rose by $17.71 billion in July, according to the Federal Reserve.
Economists had estimated that credit balances increased to $16 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Outstanding revolving credit, which includes credit-card purchases, rose at a 3.4% annual rate to $969 billion.
Non-revolving credit — the type where accounts close once all payments have been made — rose at a 6.7% annual rate to $2.7 trillion.
The initial report for June showed that credit balances rose by $12.32 billion, the slowest pace in four years, as growth in non-revolving credit slowed. This was revised up on Thursday to $14.53 billion.
NOW WATCH: KRUGMAN: The richest Americans should have a tax rate over 70%
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.