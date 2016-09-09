Consumer credit rises more than expected in July

US consumer credit balances rose by $17.71 billion in July, according to the Federal Reserve.

Economists had estimated that credit balances increased to $16 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Outstanding revolving credit, which includes credit-card purchases, rose at a 3.4% annual rate to $969 billion.

Non-revolving credit — the type where accounts close once all payments have been made — rose at a 6.7% annual rate to $2.7 trillion.

The initial report for June showed that credit balances rose by $12.32 billion, the slowest pace in four years, as growth in non-revolving credit slowed. This was revised up on Thursday to $14.53 billion.

