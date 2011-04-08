US Consumer Credit Surges A Massive 3.8%

Photo: Youtube

U.S. consumer credit surged 3.8% annualized in February, well ahead of expectations.Expectations were for a smaller $5 billion rise. What we got was a $7.6 billion rise, beyond market expectations.



Somewhat surprisingly, revolving credit, or credit cards, actually fell during this period, down 4%.

Non-revolving credit, which includes student, auto, and other loans, increased by 7.7%.

