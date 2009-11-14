Consumer Confidence Is Tumbling Back Down

The Reuters/U. of Michigan Consumer Sentiment November report just hit the wire and the results are not looking good. Sentiment fell during early November to the weakest level in three months due to a weak economy and lagging job market. The index of consumer expectations fell to 63.7 in early November from 68.6 in October.



Reuters: “Confidence tumbled in early November due to the grim financial realities faced by consumers as well as weaker economic prospects for the year ahead — importantly, the decline in confidence was already in place before the announced increase in the unemployment rate to 10.2 per cent on November 6,” the Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers statement said.

Read the whole thing >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.