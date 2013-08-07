US Consulate In Milan Evacuated After Bomb Threat

The U.S. consulate in Milan, Italy, was

evacuated after a bomb threat, AFP reports.

According to Italian news agency ANSA, the consulate was warned of a bomb in a letter, and Corriere della Sera reports that a suspicious package was found.

The alert was later found to be a false alarm, Corriere della Sera reports.

U.S. Embassies and consulates are on high alert after the State Department issued a worldwide travel alert because of the threat of terrorist attacks from al-Qaida and affiliated organisations last week.

This post will be updated as we find out more …

