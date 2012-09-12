US Consulate In Libya Set On Fire

Photo: AP

Libya’s Interior Ministry has confirmed to the AP that the US Embassy in Benghazi, Libya’s second biggest city, has been set on fire.Ahram Online reports that the mob is armed, while a tweet from Al Arabiya reports that the attack included the use of rocket-propelled grenades.



The protest appears to be a response to a US-made video that insults the Prophet Mohammad. The same movie apparently caused protests in Cairo, Egypt, earlier today, that resulted in the walls being breached and flags being burned.

CNN has reported that one official has been killed.

