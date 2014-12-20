REPORT: US Considers Putting North Korea Back On Terror List

The US is reportedly considering placing North Korea back on the state sponsors of terror list, according to The Wall Street Journal.

North Korea had been listed as a state sponsor of terror for almost 20 years until 2008. The administration of president George W. Bush removed Pyongyang from the list in an attempt to jumpstart flagging negotiations over North Korea’s nuclear program.

The FBI released a statement today naming North Korea as the primary culprit for the Sony hack. The hack was followed by threats to carry out terror attacks against theatres that screened “The Interview.” In his end of the year press conference, president Barack Obama stated that the US was not looking at any other state sponsors involved in the attack, and has singled out North Korea for the incident.

The threats of attacks led to cinemas declining to screen the film. Ultimately, Sony decided to pull “The Interview” from all outlets and has no current plans to release the movie in any form.

