The US Will Play In Some Of The Worst Conditions At The World Cup

The United States will play in what many people are referring to as the “Group of Death” during the group stage of the World Cup. The United States will also play in some of the worst conditions at the World Cup.

Using forecasts for the first games of the group stage and historical data for the remaining games, Bloomberg.com calculated the average temperature at kickoff for each country at the World Cup and the United States has the third-highest average temperature (80.8 degrees).

Only Italy (83.2) and Mexico (81.7) will play in higher average temperatures. The other members of group G, Germany (80.2), Ghana (79.2), and Portugal (77.9), will all play in average temperatures among the top 14, but none are as hot as the United States.

In addition, Bloomberg.com calculated a “Discomfort Score” for each country based on expected temperature at kickoff, humidity, cloud cover, and angle of the sun. The United States has the fourth-highest discomfort score out of the 32 teams.

