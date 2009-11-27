U.S. Companies Panic About Obama's New Emissions Promises

The nation’s corporations have long been bracing for the day when they would be required to carry out sharp cuts in the emissions that cause global warming. That day seemed to move a bit closer on Wednesday, when President Obama outlined a national target for such reductions…



Already, many companies are recording their emissions and analysing the results. Some have set voluntary targets for reductions and are claiming substantial progress in meeting them.

